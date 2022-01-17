Temperatures stay mild Tuesday, snow chance for some on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a mild Monday in Denver with temperatures reaching the 60s in some spots. Mild weather will stay around on Tuesday before a big cool down and chance for snow Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast high temperatures are around 54 degrees. A cold front will swing through Tuesday evening bringing cooler temperatures, breezy winds, and an increase in cloud cover.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will only hit the mid 30s. There will be a 10% chance to see light snow showers or flurries in some spots. Most places won’t see accumulation in the lower elevations but those that do, it will likely only be a dusting.

Dry weather will return on Thursday with high temperatures staying in the 30s. Another chance for snow is possible on Friday before a calm and dry weekend.