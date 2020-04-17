Mild temps, spotty showers this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We have no snow and cold in the forecast for several days going into early next week. However, there will be some spotty rain showers at times.

The first chance comes over the weekend with only late-day isolated showers, meaning most places will stay dry.

We will start next week on a dry day. But showers will be possible again on Tuesday and Thursday.

The good news is, forecast highs will be running in the low to mid-60s over the weekend and most of next week.

The average high for this time of year is about 62 degrees.

We are tracking a better chance for rain on Friday in Denver. The system will bring snow to the Colorado mountains.

There is a chance that a rain/snow mix or a period of snow is possible in the city with this system. So, we’ll keep you updated should it start to look more like snow than rain.