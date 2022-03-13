DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s mountains will see scattered snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning. The Front Range will stay dry on Monday with seasonal temperatures.

High temperatures will hit the 50s in Denver on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There will be breezy winds at times during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s. It will be the last dry day before the next storm arrives.

Rain showers will move in Wednesday afternoon changing to snow by early Thursday. The storm will clear from north to south throughout Thursday.

This snowstorm will favor Southern Colorado for the biggest impacts and totals.

As of Sunday night, metro Denver will see anywhere from a dusting up to 2 inches, with up to 6 inches on the Palmer Divide.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s with snow by Thursday.

Dry weather, sunshine and highs in the 60s return for Saturday and Sunday.