Mild temps in Denver on Friday, Saturday before more snow, cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The Denver area gets to enjoy a break from what has been a very snowy February.

Denver has had snow during 12 out of 20 days so far this month. The monthly total now sits at 16.5", tied with the 11th-snowiest February on record and more than doubling our normal monthly total of 7.7".

There will be plenty of sunshine both Friday and Saturday in Denver with highs in the low to mid-50s both days. The mountains will be dry on Friday followed by more snow on Saturday.

We will have a chance for rain showers early on Sunday. The rain will change to snow later in the day. Some light accumulation of an inch or two is possible for metro Denver, especially after the sun sets.

We will have another chance for light snow on Tuesday with about the same accumulation of an inch or two possible. The rest of next week looks dry and chilly.