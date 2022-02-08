Mild temps here to stay, next snow chance moves in Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping highs into the upper 40s. The front will bring breezy afternoon winds with partly cloudy skies.

Parts of the mountains and eastern plains could see light snow showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It looks like the Front Range will miss out on the moisture from this fast-moving storm system.

High temperatures on Thursday will hit the 50s again with sunshine and dry weather.

Another chance for snow arrives midday Friday through Friday evening. This system will drop high temperatures into the 40s.

As of right now, long-range weather models are in disagreement about who will see snow accumulation on Friday and how much. The range of totals on the Front Range will be nothing up to 2 inches.

Dry weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s on Sunday. Warm temperatures and dry weather will stay for Valentine’s Day on Monday.

Another chance for snow will move in on Tuesday.