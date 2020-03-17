Mild temperatures Tuesday with morning fog, snowfall moves in Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Areas of low cloud cover, fog and drizzle will develop overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Some spots in the higher elevations could see freezing drizzle or even light snowfall.

The clouds will clear by midday Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. There will be a 20-percent chance of a few rain showers Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 64.

Colorado's next big storm system will move in on Thursday. This will most likely start as rain in the lower elevations but will quickly switch to snow as temperatures drop midday Thursday. Along with snowfall and a big cool down there will be wind gusts up to 45 mph on the Front Range.

As of right now, there is still too much uncertainty with this storm to know exact timing and snowfall totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated. However, there is high confidence that this storm will bring accumulating snow that could cause travel impacts Thursday into Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the low 30s on Friday with a few lingering snow showers possible. The weekend will be drier and warmer.