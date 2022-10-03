DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered showers and storms in Colorado on Monday evening that will come to an end late Monday night. Temperatures will stay mild with mostly dry conditions on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s in the afternoon with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Most places will stay dry on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with highs in the 60s and a 10% chance of rain. Thursday will be warm and dry with seasonal temperatures around 71 degrees in Denver.

Friday will have another isolated chance for rain with dry weather returning by Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be Denver’s next best chance to see decent moisture with high temperatures staying in the upper 60s and low 70s.