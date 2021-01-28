Mild temperatures sticking around before snow and cold return

DENVER (KDVR) — We reached the upper 50s in Denver on Thursday despite all the cloud cover across the region. We are expecting more sunshine on Friday and highs that could reach 60 degrees in Denver.

Over the weekend, a cold front will bring snow to the Colorado mountains. Totals look to be around 4″, which is fresh powder for skiers.

In Denver, the cold front will dip temperatures into the upper 40s and bring gusty wind at times. I can’t rule out that the wind blows a flurry across southern areas early in the day, but with little impact.

Sunday looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine, light wind and mild temperatures. We will stay in the mild mid- to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

We are forecasting our next chance for snow and cold to arrive on Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, there is some difference in the timing of when the snow starts and ends. We will work out those details in the coming days. Additionally, there are also differences in the amount of snow possible. Bottom line: it will snow and turn colder and accumulating snow looks possible the middle of next week.