Mild temperatures return Tuesday, chance of snow returns Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid-60s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Winds will pick up on Wednesday as another cold front pushes into Colorado.

The cold front will cool highs into the 50s on Wednesday with dry conditions in the lower elevations. The mountains will start to see snow showers late Wednesday that will last on and off through Friday.

The Front Range and Eastern Plains will see a chance for some isolated showers late Thursday into early Friday. Some of that could fall as snow with the best chances staying north and east of Denver.

Dry and mild weather will return by the weekend with high temperatures close to 60 degrees.