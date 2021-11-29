Fire danger elevates with more dry, warm weather ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 222 days since Denver has last seen measurable snowfall. Warm and dry weather is here to stay for at least the next week.

Denver hit a high of 72 on Monday which was only 2 degrees off of the record high of 74 degrees.

Temperatures will hit the low 60s on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be another day with elevated fire danger across the state.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s on Wednesday and the low 70s on Thursday. Dry weather will stay in the forecast all the way through next weekend.

Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday will be the next chance to see some mountain snow.