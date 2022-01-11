Mild temperatures before a cold front on Friday with chance of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny to partly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday in Denver and across the Front Range. Expect mild highs around 50-60 degrees. The normal high is 45 degrees.
The mountains stay partly sunny, with some high clouds, and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Everyone stays dry until Friday when a cold front races in from Wyoming. There will be 1-6 inches of possible accumulation in the Foothills and mountains by early Saturday. In Denver and across I-25, 1 inch of accumulation is possible.
It will be drier Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 45 degrees.