Mild temperatures before a cold front on Friday with chance of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny to partly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday in Denver and across the Front Range. Expect mild highs around 50-60 degrees. The normal high is 45 degrees.

The mountains stay partly sunny, with some high clouds, and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

Everyone stays dry until Friday when a cold front races in from Wyoming. There will be 1-6 inches of possible accumulation in the Foothills and mountains by early Saturday. In Denver and across I-25, 1 inch of accumulation is possible.

It will be drier Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 45 degrees.