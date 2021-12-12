Mild sunshine with high winds hanging around for the high country

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday starts mostly cloudy and then gradually gets back to sunny skies with mild temps.

We are warming back up near 60 degrees around the metro and 40s in the higher elevations – making it a great day for the Broncos game!

For the mountains and foothills, we can still see strong winds into the afternoon so drive carefully and be aware of the wind chill.

High winds hang around for the high country while the mild conditions linger through the start of the week.

Our next system moves in late Tuesday and lingers across the mountains on Wednesday, bringing chances for snow to the western half of the state.

The Front Range looks to stay on the drier side but does bring some cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.