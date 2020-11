After a bit of a gusty start to the weekend, winds will be much calmer today. Sunday will feature a nearly perfect fall day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s.

We continue with the sunshine and warm temperatures this week.

Heading out to vote? No weather excuse and no need for an umbrella.

The warm and dry stretch looks to break down into the coming weekend as temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday.