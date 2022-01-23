Mild Sunday, Cold front Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine and warmer temps today – highs reach the low to mid 50s. That puts us about 10 degrees above average for the afternoon.

Monday starts with sunshine but clouds slowly build in throughout the day. Highs top out in the upper 40s before a cold front arrives Monday night.

Some flurries overnight before snow showers move in for Tuesday morning along the foothills and Front Range. The snow will clear the metro area in the afternoon and slide south along the Palmer divide in the evening.

Totals can be between 1 to 4 inches creating slick roads Tuesday and Wednesday morning.