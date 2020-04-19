Mild start to the work week, storm chances move in Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be a great day weather wise on the Front Range. High temperatures will heat up to the low 60s with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower. Most places will stay dry.

The mountains will have about a 20 percent chance for scattered snow showers throughout Monday.

Better chances for showers and storms moves in on Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be warm and mostly dry for Denver.

Another storm system will move in Thursday and Friday increasing chances for showers and storms and dropping temperatures to the 50s on Friday.

Next weekend looks mostly dry and warm.