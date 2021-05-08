Mild start to the weekend but much cooler and rainy for Mother’s Day

Saturday starts sunny and dry across the Front Range with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to 70s. By the afternoon, clouds increase with a 50% chance of rain/t-storms through the evening.

The mountains can expect rain/snow/t-storms racing in by midday.

Mother’s Day looks cooler in the upper 40s to 50s across the Front Range with low clouds and drizzle. A few storms possible late Sunday into Monday.

Monday looks wet with on/off rain showers. Then it changes to a rain/snow mix in Denver by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Light wet accumulation possible, one inch or less across the I-25 Corridor.

The mountains and Foothills could see several inches of snow accumulation.

Wait to plant until after this. We are forecasting overnight lows in the mid-30s for two nights.