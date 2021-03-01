Mild start to March with a shot of rain & snow to arrive

DENVER (KDVR) — March is starting with a very quiet weather pattern coming in as a lamb. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the next few days with highs reaching close to 60 degrees in Denver.

We are tracking a chance for rain and snow showers on Thursday with a storm cutting across southern Colorado. There is a low chance for grassy accumulation mainly south of the city and in most places less than an inch. The good news is we need the moisture.

The weather pattern returns to quiet conditions bringing plenty of sunshine and even warmer afternoon readings reaching the low 60s across Denver and the Front Range.

So, enjoy the mild days this week. And, remember that March is our snowiest month of the year with around 11″ of snow. It may be starting like a lamb…it could go out like a lion.