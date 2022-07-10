DENVER (KDVR) – As evening storms clear, clouds will linger across Denver Sunday night with mild temperatures. Overnight lows end up in the middle 60s with a lighter wind.

After a hot weekend, highs on Monday will be more comfortable as we top out in the middle 80s. Storm chances are better south of Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon and winds can become breezy.

Tuesday is back to seasonal averages in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and small afternoon storm chances. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching the middle 90s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is closer to the record high of 100 degrees, with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday is still hot with highs in the middle 90s and chances for a late-day storm.

The weekend will remain hot and just above average in the middle 90s. Skies stay mostly sunny with a few extra clouds on Saturday afternoon.