Mild Monday with highs in the 50s, two minor fronts this week

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a more tranquil week across Colorado. There are two minor fast-moving cold fronts on Wednesday night and Friday night. Both could deliver a few snow showers to the Front Range and light accumulations to the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, with sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees.

A cold front races through on Wednesday dropping highs into the 40s and a bringing a 10% chance of a snow shower late in the day.

Highs will be back to 50s on Thursday.

Another cold front arrives on Friday with a 10-15 degree drop in temperatures and a 20% chance for snow showers during the afternoon/evening.

Inches of total snow through 5am Saturday.

It will be dry and sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

