Mild Monday, snow for Tuesday morning rush hour

DENVER (KDVR) — As fast moving cold front will deliver snow to Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins starting during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
Before the storm arrives, expect a seasonal day on Monday with highs in the 40s.
We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. The snow will taper off during the evening commute.
Here are the expected snowfall totals:
- Denver: 1-3 inches
- Fort Collins: 1-3 inches
- Greeley: 1-3 inches
- Boulder: 2-4 inches
- Eastern Plains: 1-6 inches
- Foothills: 2-6 inches
- Palmer Divide: 1-4 inches
- Ski Areas: 2-6 inches
Temperatures will turn colder in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday.
Expect drier and sunny conditions on Wednesday following the storm system.
A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday with highs in the 30s
It will be drier and sunny Friday through Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s.