Mild Monday, snow for Tuesday morning rush hour

DENVER (KDVR) — As fast moving cold front will deliver snow to Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins starting during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Before the storm arrives, expect a seasonal day on Monday with highs in the 40s.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. The snow will taper off during the evening commute.

Inches of total snow by 5pm Tuesday.

Here are the expected snowfall totals:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Greeley: 1-3 inches

Boulder: 2-4 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-6 inches

Foothills: 2-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-4 inches

Ski Areas: 2-6 inches

Temperatures will turn colder in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday.

Expect drier and sunny conditions on Wednesday following the storm system.

A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday with highs in the 30s

It will be drier and sunny Friday through Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s.