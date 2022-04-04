DENVER (KDVR) — We have a mild Monday before another cold front gets here.

Clouds will be clearing this morning giving way to sunshine and 60s this afternoon.

But clouds come right back tonight as another cold front gets here tomorrow morning with snow for the high country and strong winds for all.

Winds are the main concern with this system with a High Wind Warning through Tuesday night and gusts up to 50 mph!

Wednesday is still windy but with sunny dry skies.

Thursday we calm things down and warm things up. Plenty of sunshine and warm temps are in store for opening day and opening weekend!