DENVER (KDVR) — Winds continue to slow Thursday evening with clear skies and lows in the lower 30s. Skies remain sunny for Friday afternoon with mild highs in the lower 60s.

We have a nice warmup for the weekend as temperatures climb into the 70s. Winds will be light with abundant sunshine in the forecast. Sunday will be near record-breaking with a forecast high of 77 and the record sits at 78.

Monday begins the workweek with highs in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine, but winds can pick up in the afternoon.

Clouds arrive Tuesday with snow and rain the mountains. Highs Tuesday will be near 60 degrees. Rain moves into Denver later in the afternoon and can switch to light snow overnight. Wednesday has highs in the middle 50s with cloudy skies and early snow/rain chances. Clouds slowly clear out on Thursday with below-average highs in the middle 50s.