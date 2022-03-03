DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday has been another mild day in Denver with high temperatures in the 70s once again. Friday will be the last warm day before the weekend snowstorm moves in.

Friday’s temperatures will reach the upper 60s, low 70s with increasing clouds and breezy winds. Late Friday night (after 8 p.m.) a cold front will swing through bringing rain showers to the lower elevations.

Snow showers will fall through the day on Friday in the mountains and will continue on and off through Monday before ending.

The Front Range and plains will see rain or a rain/snow mix change to snow by midday Saturday and showers will fall on and off through Monday morning.

The biggest road impacts are expected Sunday with temperatures falling to the freezing mark. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for that day.

Snow totals will range from 2 to 5 inches in metro Denver by Monday night with 2 to 6 inches on the northern Front Range. The foothills will see 3 to 8 inches with 6 to 16 inches in the mountains.

Dry weather will return by Tuesday with a high of 46 degrees.

Another weak storm system will move into Colorado late Wednesday into Thursday.