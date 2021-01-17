Mild, dry Sunday; Monday Snow Chance

Mainly cloudy skies to start off our Sunday with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon with a breeze out of the northeast.

The Front Range and eastern plains will stay dry but scattered snow showers will develop across the central and northern mountains by this evening. Snowfall totals will be about 1 to 4 inches making some roads and spots icy across the high country so drive carefully if you are travelling that way.

Denver and the Front Range will see snow chances on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Scattered snow showers in the mountains will slide over the Front Range by Monday afternoon and will clear out by Tuesday afternoon.

Not everyone will see snow showers from this storm. The best chances will stay over the foothills and mountains as well as the Palmer Divide.

Snowfall totals through Tuesday will range from nothing up to an inch in Metro Denver with up to 3 inches on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s on Tuesday as the snow clears out. Drier and warmer weather will move in to end the work week.