Mild, dry Saturday ahead; temperatures cool Sunday with breezy winds

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Saturday with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside across the state.

Winds will become gusty overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through. This front will drop afternoon temperatures into the low 40s on Sunday. Winds will gust up to 35 mph.

Monday will heat back up to the 50s with more dry weather and sunshine.

The next storm system to arrive in Colorado moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of a few rain/snow mixed showers each day.