Mild but windy Sunday, Cooling trend coming

It has been a snowy weekend in the mountains and light scattered snow showers continue this morning in the central and northern mountains. Activity will tapper off by midday with snowfall accumulation from 2 to 6 inches. Roads will be slick with blowing snow.

Another weather impact for the mountains will be strong winds. A High Wind Warning is in place through 8 a.m. so gusts up to 80 mph in the mountains are possible this morning. Gusts upwards of 60 mph possible through the afternoon and evening.

Denver will have another dry day on Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will gradually cool for the rest of the week with dry weather staying in the forecast through Wednesday.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of snow and frigid temperatures to the Front Range.