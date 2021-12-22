Mild and sunny Wednesday, then mountain snow on Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Our skies remain clear for the rest of the day Wednesday, meaning highs will make it into the lower 60s again. There is an enhanced fire risk for the Foothills with low humidity values and brisk winds.

Skies stay mainly sunny with low 60s along the Front Range on Thursday, but snow moves into the mountains gradually through the day. Most of the mountain snow will arrive overnight and linger through Friday. Denver may see a quick rain shower on Friday morning, but we won’t see any snow.

Christmas day will have partial clearing and low 50s for the Front Range and plains, but the mountains could see a few light flurries. Another round of mountain snow arrives on Sunday, with extra clouds in Denver.