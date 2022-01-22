Mild and sunny conditions on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies stay clear tonight as lows dip into the lower 20s with a light wind. Abundant sunshine is back for Sunday and that allows for highs to make it to the lower 50s.

That puts us about 10 degrees above average for the afternoon.

Monday starts the workweek with clouds slowly building throughout the day. Highs top out in the upper 40s with a small chance for snow overnight.

The better chance for snow is on Tuesday morning along the foothills and Front Range. The snow will clear the metro area in the afternoon and slide south along the Palmer divide in the evening. Totals can be between 2 to 4 inches, but we’ll have a better idea in the coming days.

The rest of the week looks to have mainly sunny skies with seasonal highs. As we head into the next weekend, temperatures bump back to the lower 50s.