Mild and dry with few showers heading into Thanksgiving week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures returned to seasonal levels in the low 50s across metro Denver after a chilly day in the 30s yesterday.

We will have some passing clouds overnight. Your Friday will start off with some clouds and then turn sunny during the afternoon. It will be a warmer day with readings expected in the low to middle 60s.

We will cool into the 50s over the weekend thanks to a weak cold front. That front will bring breezy conditions along with more clouds and a low chance for a passing rain or snow shower late on Saturday. It will be sunny and dry for your Sunday.

We head into the start of next week with mild and dry conditions along the Front Range and metro Denver. Highs will reach back into the low to middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Another cold front will bring more clouds and much cooler 40s for Wednesday. There is also another low chance for a brief snow shower. Right now accumulation is not in the forecast for the Denver area. There will be a few inches of snow in the Colorado mountains, so keep that in mind if you are traveling through the high country.

Thanksgiving Day here in Denver is looking dry at this time with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.