Mild, dry weekend before rain and snow chances return next week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are expecting dry conditions across metro Denver and the Front Range for your Saturday, along with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Our seasonal average at this time of year is around 46 degrees.

There will be some snow in the northern Colorado mountains on Saturday, but accumulations look to be on the light side with just a few inches possible.

Your Sunday will still be above average, but in the mid-to-upper 50s as we begin a slow cool down. It will be a little breezy to windy at times.

There is much cooler (more seasonal) temperatures in the lower 40s arriving on Monday into Tuesday along with much more cloud cover and a low chance for a rain or snow shower on Tuesday. At this point, accumulation in Denver is not looking good as most of the snow will stay in the Colorado mountains.

We will be dry and mild again on Wednesday and Thursday. We then turn our attention to another chance for much-needed moisture on Friday. At this time, there is a low possibility that we could see light accumulation late Friday in Denver. This could be an end to our streak of consecutive no-snow days, which stands at 225 today.