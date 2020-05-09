Mild and dry Mother’s Day ahead of rainy Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be chilly overnight and on Sunday morning dropping into the mid to low 30s in Eastern Colorado. A Frost Advisory is in place from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Make sure to protect any plants that you have outside.

Sunday afternoon will reach the mid 60s with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Monday’s high temperature will drop into the mid 50s with a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and storms.

Drier weather will move in Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures returning to the 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying in the 70s.