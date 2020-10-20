Mild 70 degrees Tuesday, breezy; Snow possible this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings remain in effect for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Smoke from all four wildfires continues to stream west to east across the Front Range.

Wind gusts above treeline remain strong today at 30-60 miles per hour. This is also a west-to-east wind, AKA downslope wind. This dries the air out.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday Noon.

Highs today reach 70 degrees in Denver and the Front Range.

Similar on Wednesday.

Two cold fronts are the forecast. The first arrives Thursday night into Friday. Thursday is windy ahead of this front with extreme wildfire danger. Mountain gusts 40-80 mph. Front Range gusts 20-40 mph.

The cold front may brush the Northern Mountains and Foothills with a few snow showers. Then turning drier on Friday. Also, colder on Friday with a 30-35 degree temperature drop in Denver and the Front Range. Highs around 40.

A second cold front hits Saturday night into Sunday morning with wind, snow showers, and a 10-20 degree temperature drop in Denver. A hard freeze is likely.

The mountains also see a temperature drop with much colder overnight lows near zero.

Drier on Monday.