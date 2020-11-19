Mild 60s Thursday; Minor weekend storm system

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures drop into the 60s today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Expect sunny skies. The normal high right now in Denver is 50 degrees.

The Northern Mountains could see a few snow showers today otherwise partly cloudy skies. Drier in the Central and Southern Mountains, sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

A minor storm system hits Friday-Saturday primarily in the Mountains. 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation in by Saturday night.

The chance for rain/snow in Denver and across the Front Range is 20%. Highs in the 40s.

Drier on Sunday-Monday, sunny. Highs in the 50s.

A storm system slides across Colorado on Tuesday. Mountain snow likely, and a 20% chance for snow in Denver.

Thanksgiving weather history says we have a 12% chance of measurable snow in Denver based on records since 1882.

Total snow accumulation between Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.