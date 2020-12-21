Mild 50s before midweek cold front, snow chance

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a windy weekend but winds will be decreasing throughout Monday morning. It will be calm by the afternoon with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Tuesday we stay mild again in the mid to upper 50s but out next cold front is coming.

A cold front will swing through Colorado late Tuesday bringing gusty winds, cold temperatures, and a chance for showers. Scattered snow showers will start late Tuesday evening in the mountains and will continue into Wednesday.

Places in the lower elevations that do see showers will see little to no accumulation. The mountains will pick up a few inches of fresh snow by Wednesday night.

Colorado will dry out on Thursday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures heating back up into the 40s.

Christmas day will be mild in Denver with highs in the mid 50s, sunshine, and dry weather.