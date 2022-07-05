DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says a surge of monsoon moisture hits the mountains this afternoon.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely. Flash flooding is possible across the Grizzly Creek burn scar and I-70/Glenwood Canyon.

In Denver, the chance for afternoon t-storms is 20%. Expect hot highs in the mid-90s. The normal high right now in Denver is 89 degrees.

The chance for afternoon t-storms increases to 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

Expect high chances for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains as well for the middle part of this week.

The monsoon pattern dries out Friday through Sunday as big high pressure builds in.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting record heat on Saturday with highs around 100 degrees. Conditions will be similar on Sunday.