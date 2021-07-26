Mid-90s Monday with smoky sunshine; Monsoon surge returns later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a streak of hot 90s in Denver and across the Front Range through Friday as the monsoon shifts away. It re-surges this weekend with high chances for rain/thunderstorms/flash flooding.

In Denver, expect smoky sunshine on Monday with a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be around 93 degrees. The record is 100 degrees, set in 1910.

In the mountains, expect smoky sunshine followed by a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. The risk of a Glenwood Canyon closure today is low to medium.

It will be drier on Tuesday-Wednesday as the monsoon shifts away. It will shift back Thursday-Friday in the mountains.

The surge hits Denver late Friday through Sunday with higher chances for rain/thunderstorms. High temperatures fall into the 80s on Saturday-Sunday.