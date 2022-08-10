DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies and hot temperatures in the mid-90s in Denver on Wednesday.

The mountains start dry with a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly in the south and central mountain zones. Expect warm highs in the 80s.

Conditions will be similar on Thursday and Friday.

Denver precipitation chances

Moisture starts to increase in the mountains this weekend as the monsoon gradually returns to Colorado. Expect small 10-20% chances for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver.

A surge of monsoon moisture arrives late Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and early Wednesday. This means rain/thunderstorm chances are higher for those days. Cooler temperatures in the low to mid-80s will also arrive Monday and Tuesday.