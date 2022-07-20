DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid-90s on Wednesday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The central and southern mountains can expect a dry morning with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The thunderstorm chances will be lower in the northern mountains.

Future radar Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The atmosphere dries out Friday and Saturday with high heat returning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect a high of 100 degrees in Denver on Friday and Saturday. Record highs both days are 102 degrees set in 2005.

A cold front and monsoon surge hits on Sunday afternoon through Monday. Expect cooler highs in the 80s.

Most of next week appears cooler in the 80s and low 90s.