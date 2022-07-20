DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid-90s on Wednesday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
The central and southern mountains can expect a dry morning with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The thunderstorm chances will be lower in the northern mountains.
The atmosphere dries out Friday and Saturday with high heat returning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect a high of 100 degrees in Denver on Friday and Saturday. Record highs both days are 102 degrees set in 2005.
A cold front and monsoon surge hits on Sunday afternoon through Monday. Expect cooler highs in the 80s.
Most of next week appears cooler in the 80s and low 90s.