DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Monday morning across Denver with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s.

School forecast: Temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday morning and skies will be clear. Expect temperatures to be in the mid-80s by afternoon with a 10% thunderstorm chance.

The mountains south of Interstate 70 have the best chance for afternoon thunderstorms at 30-60%. Conditions will be drier north of I-70.

Future radar Monday 5 p.m.

It will be drier on Tuesday and Wednesday as the monsoon takes a break.

A small surge occurs on Thursday and Friday and afternoon thunderstorm chances will go back up.

Conditions will be much drier Saturday through Monday as the monsoon fades. High temperatures will warm to about 90 degrees.