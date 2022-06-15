DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s in Denver.

The mountains have a 10% chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, there will be sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Smoke forecast 5pm Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke returns by Thursday afternoon and evening. Conditions will be mostly dry Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

Expect near-record highs and wildfire smoke on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. The record is 100 degrees. There will be a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

New moisture moves into Colorado this weekend from the south resembling the monsoon. The highest chance for rain/t-storms is over the mountains.

On Saturday, the chance for rain or thunderstorms is 10-20% in Denver. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

On Sunday, the chance for rain or thunderstorms increases to 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday looks similar with highs in the upper 90s and a 20% chance of rain or thunderstorms.