DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says you can expect high cloudiness/wave cloudiness on Monday with 10-25 mph afternoon wind gusts and highs around 85 degrees.

There is a 10% chance of an afternoon rain shower/t-storm. The mountains stay dry early with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm with highs in the 60s.

There is a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storm on Wednesday.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon.

Strong wind on Thursday precedes a robust cold front on Friday. Thursday afternoon wind gusts 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Mountain gusts will reach 40-80 mph.

Forecast radar this Friday. Notice the rain chance in Denver, and rain/snow in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

Rain is possible across the Front Range on Friday. A rain/snow mix is predicted to hit the Foothills and Palmer Divide. In the mountains, the precipitation will be all snow.

Skies will clear on Friday night and temperatures will drop fast. Denver could see a frost or freeze, so stay tuned.

Saturday and Sunday will be drier with sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s and 70s.