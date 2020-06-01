Metro Denver forecast: Heat remains with isolated storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures and stormy afternoons will be the weather pattern on the Front Range this week. Temperatures will be hot and there will be a chance for storms almost every afternoon and evening.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit 90 degrees with a 20 percent chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. Storms are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range but could on the northeast Plains, where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place.

Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats across the Plains.

Temperatures will be well above Denver’s average high of 77 degrees for the rest of the week, hitting the 90s again by the weekend.

There will be a chance of scattered storms each day except Sunday when conditions briefly dry out in Colorado.