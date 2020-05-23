Memorial Day Weekend brings mix of fire danger, rain showers

Temperatures will stay above average as we kick off the weekend, with highs soaring into the 70-80s across the Front Range, 50-60s across the High Country. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms today will be along the extreme northeastern plains.

Saturday’s forecast highs

It will also be windy through the day, with gusts across the state up to 35 miles per hour. Fire danger will remain high, with Red Flag Warnings issued through the afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing a significant drop in temperatures and periods of heavy rain. Highs will only make it into the 50-60s across the Front Range, 40-50s in the High Country. The risk for severe weather will be low, with strong winds, lightning and heavy rain the main concern.

Temperatures will drop into the 30-40s across the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is the potential for accumulating snow across the I-70 corridor in the high country, specifically for locations around and above 10,000 ft.

Stormy weather will linger into Memorial Day on Monday with highs in the 50-60s. Expect breezy conditions with a low risk for severe weather.

Drier weather will return by the middle of the week, with sunshine Tuesday through Friday with highs warming back into the 70-80s.