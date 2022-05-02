DENVER (KDVR) — After a dry six weeks on the Front Range, we finally had a good soaking rain event. The rain will clear out for the rest of Monday with more chances for precipitation moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.

Denver picked up .88 inches of rain Sunday night and Monday morning. This is way more than what we saw in the whole month of April and it’s only May 2.

Tuesday will hit the upper 60s in the afternoon with shower chances moving in late. Rain showers will continue into Wednesday morning cooling high temps to the 50s.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Tuesday night through Wednesday. There is a chance for some change over to snow on the Front Range Wednesday morning although it likely won’t accumulate.

Dry and warm weather will return Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hit the 80s Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will push through on Mother’s Day cooling highs to the 60s with a chance of showers.