Major snowstorm this weekend; see Wednesday morning update here

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting scattered rain/snow showers this morning across the Front Range. This is not the big storm. Skies will clear midday into afternoon with sunshine. Highs around 50 degrees.
The mountains can expect 1-2 inches of new snow today, another 1-2 inches tonight, and 1-2 inches on Thursday.
Another cold front hits on Friday with snow showers in Denver. 1 inch of accumulation possible. 1-3 inches in Boulder and the Foothills. This is not the big storm.
The big storm arrives Saturday-Sunday. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both days.
Snow develops in Denver on Saturday and turns heavy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow tapers-off by Sunday night.
This is a major snowstorm. Our confidence is highest for the Foothills where 4 feet or more could accumulate by 5 p.m. Sunday. 12-16 inches are possible in Denver.
If you live in the Foothills start preparing now. Power outages, trees down. Think back to 2003.