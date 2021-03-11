Major snowstorm on track for this weekend with bullseye in the Foothills; Thursday morning update

DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend snowstorm is still on track. We are forecasting fog/sun early today then a 20% chance of a rain/snow shower in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs will be in the 40s.

The mountains start dry then snow showers develop. 1-2 inches of accumulation.

A cold front arrives on Friday with on/off snow showers in Denver. 1-2 inches west of I-25 into the Foothills.

The main storm system arrives Saturday-Sunday. The window for heaviest snow is Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Snow tapers-off by Sunday night. It’s possible rain mixes in with the snow near DIA and across the Eastern Plains. It could change to all rain over parts of the Eastern Plains cutting down on total accumulations.

Grand totals of 1-2 feet in Denver and across I-25. 2-6 feet in the Foothills (above 6,000ft). See forecast maps below.

Calmer by Monday with a few lingering snow showers early.