Mainly dry, unseasonably warm week ahead

As we head into the new work week, expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms today will be very isolated, and mainly focus across the central mountains and foothills. A raindrop or two will be possible across the Front Range, but strong wind and lightning will be the main concern.

It will also be warm this afternoon, with highs in the 80-90s across Eastern Colorado, 70-80s in the mountains, and up to the triple digits for the Western Slope. Enjoy today, as these will be the coolest temperatures of the week.

Forecast highs for Monday, July 6th

Drier weather will settle in as we head through the rest of the work week. With no real meaningful showers on the way this work week, fire danger and air quality will remain a huge concern. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will steadily climb into the mid-to-upper 90s across the Front Range under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Breezy conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday, as highs soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the Denver metro, I-25 corridor and eastern plains. Dry and sunny weather will continue.