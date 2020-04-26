Mainly dry Sunday, start of unseasonably warm weather

Temperatures will jump 5-10 degrees as we end our weekend, with highs ranging from the 60-70s across the Front Range this afternoon. Meanwhile in the high country, highs today will stay above average, warming into the 50-60s. A few scattered rain and snow showers will be possible in the high country this afternoon, with a 10% chance for a sprinkle or two across the Front Range. This will be our last chance for moisture before high pressure builds in.

Sunday’s forecast highs across Colorado

This high pressure will shift our weather pattern to a dry, sunny and warm week of weather. Highs on Monday will hit the 70-80s with plenty of sunshine. A weak cold front will move through on Tuesday, knocking temps down a few degrees while increasing wind gusts and cloud cover.

Abundant sunshine returns Wednesday as highs soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Front Range. The warmest days of the week will arrive Thursday and Friday, with highs well into the 80s across the Denver metro area. This will be the first time Denver has hit the 80s since October of 2019. Despite temps reaching 20 degrees above average, record highs look to stay safe heading into the end of April and beginning of May.

In the High Country this work week, expect a few isolated rain showers Monday evening with highs in the 50-60s. Mountain communities will get close to 70 by the middle and end of the week, with a few isolated showers possible again on Saturday.