DENVER (KDVR) — Drier weather this weekend with 90-degree temperatures will drop the chances for additional flooding.

There is a 20% chance of a storm Saturday and a 10% chance Sunday. The flash flood threat is low for all burn scars including Cameron Peak which saw severe impacts Friday night.

The Eastern Plains could see a storm or two on the severe side with strong winds as the main impact.

Sunday will be hotter with a high temperature in the upper 90s.

The heat continues from there with triple digits and record heat likely on Monday.

We back off some but still stay in the 90s all week with isolated storms each afternoon.