Low 90s return, sunshine Sunday; Monsoon stays away this week

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting light smoke concentrations on Sunday and Monday with low 90s across Denver and the Front Range.

High pressure stays in control, mainly dry. The only chance for t-storms is Monday afternoon, and they look isolated.

The normal high in Denver right now is 87.

The mountains stay dry on Sunday with highs in the 70s. Light smoke concentrations, except for extreme northern Colorado.

Dry early Monday with isolated afternoon t storms. Totally dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance of a Glenwood Canyon closure is low through Wednesday.

Our best chance for afternoon thunderstorms occurs on Thursday; the chance is 20% in Denver.

Turning drier Friday through Sunday, low 90s.